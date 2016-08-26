Burning wasp nest causes shed fire

Instead of getting stung dealing with a wasp nest, an Oliver homeowner had a fire on his hands just before midnight on Thursday.

Oliver fire department spokesman Rob Graham said they were called to a Bulrush Road residence for a structure fire, which ended up being a shed that caught fire after the homeowner attempted to burn out a wasp nest earlier in the day. Graham explained that the nest was in a stack of old telephone poles used as a barrier or a fence.

“He poured fuel where the nest was and lit it on fire,” he said, noting the homeowner thought he had extinguished the blaze earlier on. But it apparently smouldered all day and re-ignited, resulting in a nearby shed to catch fire.

Graham said the shed was fully engulfed in flames by the time they arrived. While firefighters were able to extinguish it, the shed was basically reduced to rubble, he said.

No other structures were impacted by the incident, and no injuries were reported.

“It’s not the time to be burning anything,” Graham said, noting there is still a burning ban in the Town of Oliver (all open burning and campfires are prohibited until further notice).