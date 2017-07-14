Brimacombe brings back three gold

By Lyonel Doherty

A local bowling sensation has put Oliver on the map by winning three gold medals at the Special Olympics Summer Games in Kamloops last week.

Bobby Brimacombe, 27, doesn’t consider himself very competitive when it comes to bowling because he just does it for fun. And perhaps more athletes can learn for this.

“I didn’t think I would do that well; my goal was to have a chance to go to the nationals (next year in New Brunswick).”

At one game in Kamloops, Brimacombe bowled four strikes in a row followed by a spare.

When asked if he was nervous during the competition, he said no. “I just treat it as a practice. I always treat it as a practice.”

But his dad was the nervous one in the bowling facility because he kept leaving and coming back to see how his son was doing.

The news about his gold medals has travelled fast at Buy-Low Foods where Brimacombe has worked for the past 12 years.

Manager Tyler Gludovatz said he is very proud of what Brimacombe has done.

“They said he was good, but I didn’t know he was three times that good,” he said, referring to the gold medals.

Gludovatz said Brimacombe has been a real “bright spot” in the store all these years. And now he’s going to be a celebrity, he joked.

But Brimacombe is not the only member of South Okanagan Special Olympics who brought home medals from Kamloops.

Tolan Lloyd-Walters, Alberto Holz and Kyle Sanderson also brought home medals.