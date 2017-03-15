Big thanks to Parks and Rec

On behalf of all of the 90 hockey players that participated in the Oliver Wine Capital 55 and Over Hockey Tournament March 9-11, I would like to thank the staff at Parks and Recreation (Carol, Kyle, Katie and Shauna) for their outstanding enthusiasm and support in sponsoring and organizing this annual tournament.

Players from all over the province, as well as 13 from Alberta and one from Alaska enjoyed the tourney and very much appreciated the hospitality of our community.

Thanks also to Tanya Fossett and a very special thanks to Shauna Isted, tournament organizer.

Marty Whiteman, Oliver