Big buys good for little guys

The recent announcement that Canadian wine giant, Andrew Peller snapped up three of the Okanagan’s premium wineries (Tinhorn Creek, Black Hills, Grey Monk) can be spun into good news for the smaller operations established here near the Wine Capital.

How so? Provided they do some innovative, guerrilla-style marketing and not just sit back on their wine-stained hands, the boutique, niche marketers, mostly small-lot producers, can certainly benefit in meaningful ways. They are just not the same as the big guys and in that lies the fact they can be memorable.

Visitors as well as local guests constantly search out special places and special experiences, not necessarily looking for a superstore, or “just another winery” location.

Fondly remembering my previous Rustico Cellars’ days, our bottom line was well established and grew yearly by dear folks that kept coming back and back again and more often than not with new visitors in tow.

Plain and simple: we were different. Our messaging was unique and we practised experiential marketing. Guests left with more than just a few jugs of wine. Now’s the time for the smaller wineries to step forward and show their stuff.

Bruce Fuller, Oliver