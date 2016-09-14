Behind every great event like FOG there is a fantastic committee

With the upcoming 20th annual Festival of the Grape coming soon, I wanted to be sure that everyone is aware of the work that goes on behind the scenes to make this event one of the best in Wine Country.

The committee meets almost year round. Committee members change over the years but still come up with a first class event. The wineries are contacted and contracted. The plans for the placement and ordering of the tents and vendors takes a lot of skill to keep all of the participants happy, thanks to Jennifer Busman. The decorating was done by Karen Skaros and her crew for eighteen years. Last year this immense job was taken over by Sherry Kaidannek and Sally Franks. Trevor Kaidannek spends many an hour cutting the wine bottle shapes while Sally and her crew do the painting. Sherry is the master mind behind the ideas. Mary Fry also comes forward with her sign designs.

The marketing and advertising is another complex position handled expertly by Tony Munday and Linda Bolton. The main gate was manned by Kathy Mercier for many years but now will be under the management of Tony. Doris Gray had joined the committee to handle the banking along with Ashley.

The music which is huge consideration in order to please everyone is in the capable hands of Carol Sheridan. Booking, accommodations, sound systems are all part of a great choice for the event. More entertainment in the form of the grape stomp, bringing in teams from all over Canada, arranging for the grapes etc, is brought to you by Andree and Naomi Garrish.

Petra Veintimilla and Linda Bolton bring to you the kid’s venue a very important part of the event. Petra also is Bacchus, who leads and arranges the parade, a colourful pageant not to be missed.

Denise Blashko from the South Okanagan Chamber of Commerce keeps a tight reign on the monies and social media. Grant Storzuk also a Chamber of Commerce director is on board.

April Goldade is in control of the merchandise and great 20th anniversary souvenirs. Security is now the responsibility of Lorenzo Furlan. This now takes in the whole weekend with the addition of Cask and Keg on Saturday evening.

Rhoda Brooks handles the volunteers and to her credit keeps everyone in line. Rhoda also handles all of the inquiries and verbal advertising at the Tourism Office. Carloyn Alerie is the go-to girl for the committee.

The Fall Art Show and Sale which takes place in the community hall Saturday and Sunday is a delight for all ages. Penelope Johnson and the Oliver Community Arts Council take credit for this exceptional addition to this special event.

The Cask and Keg event on the grounds on the Saturday evening is from 6-10 p.m. For everyone’s preferences there is a choice of wine, beer and spirits. Who could ask for anything more?

I truly cannot say enough about the Committee members and their dedication along with the rest of the volunteers to make this Festival of the Grape so special.

Come out everyone, bring friends, relatives and enjoy!

Sally Franks, Oliver