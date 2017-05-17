Be wary of rising waters, regional district warns

Regional district officials are encouraging property owners to remain on flood alert despite the sunshine.

Although shoring work along Testalinda Creek is complete, an evacuation alert still applies to 15 homes in the area.

The province is monitoring the situation and residents need to be prepared to evacuate if required. This is because slope stability above the alert area is still a concern.

Road 9 and Road 5 have been hit by flooding as well, and residents are urged to be on the lookout for any increase in water volumes.

Even though some rivers and lakes appear stabilized it is still important for property owners in flood prone areas to be prepared for anything.

People with sandbags already in place are asked not to remove them as warmer weather is predicted. This will affect inflows to lakes, rivers and creeks as mountain snow packs melt.

Environment Canada and provincial authorities expect water levels to slowly begin rising again over the next few days and to continue for the next few weeks.

The regional district continues to maintain sand and sandbag locations throughout the region.

In Oliver, sandbags are available at the Public Works yard on Sawmill Road. In Willowbrook, they are available at the fire hall.

Recent weather patterns and the resulting flooding have put added pressure on the regional district’s Mosquito Control Program. Crews are trying to treat properties in areas overflowing with floodwater.

Many regular treatment spots are inaccessible due to hazardous conditions exacerbated by expanded flooding.

The regional district will be deploying crews by helicopter on Friday, May 19 to broadcast larvicide from the air.

Protect yourself

This year it is very important to be proactive around your home and property. For example, the regional district is urging people to mend screens and reduce sources of standing water on their property.

Clean and unclog eavestroughs and gutters, and remove water from any depressions on your roof or driveway.

Refresh pet dishes and birdbaths daily, and remove any standing water from items such as tires, pails, tarps, boats, hot tub and pool covers.

If you are sensitive to mosquito bites, take precautions and wear protective clothing (long sleeves).

The Aedes mosquito, active at this time, is a nuisance biter but does not carry the West Nile Virus

The Culex mosquito, the known carrier of West Nile Virus, is smaller, doesn’t prefer humans as a blood meal, and arrives later in the season (July – September).

If you wish to have the Mosquito Control Program visit your site, contact Cindy Boehm at 250-490-4142.