Be very cautious, fire officials warn

By Dan Walton

Every summer, like clockwork, the province becomes ripe for extreme wildfires, and right now the public is urged to use every precaution to prevent a catastrophe in their community.

A state of emergency has been declared this summer for the first time since the 2003 wildfire season. All throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre, the danger rating is either ‘high’ or ‘extreme,’ according to fire information officer Jody Lucius. Campfire bans came into effect all across the province over the past week, which Lucius said is based on current environmental conditions, not on forecasts. “It’s hard to predict how long campfire bans will last,” she said. “But they’ve been put out until we say otherwise, which will depend on weather over the summer.”

She said the regional fire centre has seen a high number of human-caused fires this season and “very few” caused by nature. “We’re asking public to be very cautious with anything that can cause a fire, especially ATVs and dirt bikes,” she said.

“The more people can be aware and careful with the use of fire, the better off we all are.” Bob Graham, Oliver’s fire chief, said the local area is very vulnerable right now. “No camp fires, no burning and no fireworks,” he reminds. “We’ve done everything we can do – all we can do is just wait for the next call.”

Osoyoos Fire Chief Rick Jones said with the current conditions, a wildfire in the South Okanagan could happen at any time – and it’s the human-caused fires that have him most concerned. Before the ban came into effect, Jones said campfires need to be completely extinguished before they’re abandoned.

“It has to be cold enough to put hands in ashes,” he said. But even when campfires are permissible, the Town of Osoyoos keeps campfires banned year-round, which reduces the risk “quite a bit and keeps everybody safer,” Jones said.

Jones added that the public could be doing a better job in terms of fire prevention, but he doesn’t feel like things have been getting worse year-over-year.

With wildfires in other parts of the province causing hazy skies in the South Okanagan, Interior Health has issued air quality warnings, advising people with heart and lung conditions to know the symptoms of smoke exposure.

“If any symptoms are noted, affected individuals should take steps to reduce their exposure to smoke and if necessary see their physician,” the health authority noted.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) recommends that all British Columbians be prepared in case of a sudden evacuation order. “In the event of an evacuation order, you must leave the area immediately,” states MOTI. “Local authorities will not ask you to leave without good reason, and failing to leave when asked to by officials puts yourself and others at risk.”

On Sunday, Premier Christy Clark announced $100 million will be spent in rebuilding efforts. “Our first priority during this period of extreme wildfire activity in the interior has been to ensure the safety of all those directly impacted,” said Clark. “This included declaring a provincial state of emergency so that all possible tools are available to fight the fires and protect families and communities. The emergency and forestry crews have done exemplary work, conducting themselves in the professional manner we’ve come to expect from them.”