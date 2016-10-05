Bandai delegation tours high school

Many students’ heads turned when a group of foreign visitors toured the halls of Southern Okanagan Secondary School on Monday.

The group represented the Town of Oliver’s sister city from Bandai, Japan. They were in the community on a cultural exchange trip, that included a visit to the Festival of the Grape on October 2.

Vice-principal Tracy Harrington led the school tour, which involved meeting a group of students that visited Bandai in 2014. The Japanese visitors were most impressed by the architecture in the school atrium.