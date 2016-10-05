You Are Here: Home » Featured » Bandai delegation tours high school

Vice-principal Tracy Harrington leads the Bandai delegation on a tour of the school library. Photos by Lyonel Doherty

Many students’ heads turned when a group of foreign visitors toured the halls of Southern Okanagan Secondary School on Monday.

The group represented the Town of Oliver’s sister city from Bandai, Japan. They were in the community on a cultural exchange trip, that included a visit to the Festival of the Grape on October 2.

Vice-principal Tracy Harrington led the school tour, which involved meeting a group of students that visited Bandai in 2014. The Japanese visitors were most impressed by the architecture in the school atrium.

 

 

 

The delegation presents gifts to students Will Kane and Mikayla Podmorow.

The delegate is led through the atrium to meet students Tony Abellan, Will Kane and Mikayla Podmorow.

A delegate is led through the atrium to meet students Tony Abellan, Will Kane and Mikayla Podmorow.

 

 

 

 

