Ban hunting on river channel

Last year I was hiking along the river channel north of Road 22.

I was unaware there were hunters on Crown land close to the channel, and to my surprise I was showered with shotgun pellets.

The river channel is becoming more popular every year with hiking and biking. The risk of someone or their pets being hit is becoming higher with the increase in use by the public.

I suggest that more people become involved and have hunting discontinued on the river channel and nearby Crown land. This should be from Penticton down to Osoyoos Lake.

Ronald Neufield, Oliver