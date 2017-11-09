Baldy resort set to open December 8

There shouldn’t be any worry that a lack of snow will keep Mount Baldy ski resort from opening soon.

That’s the plan as staff prepare to celebrate the “First Chair Festival” on the weekend of December 8-10.

The festival will feature fun activities for the whole family, including prizes, a fireworks display, a slalom race for kids, and a treasure hunt.

There will be plenty to keep non-skiers entertained too, including disc golf, snowshoeing or sipping on some hot chocolate while tobogganing. Another highlight is the live music and drink tastings in the newly renovated Baldy Bar, which has a new menu and new hours.

Baldy Mountain Resort General Manager Andy Foster said, We’re super excited to open for the season and the First Chair Festival is a great way to celebrate.”

The resort reopened last year, after being closed for most of three seasons.

“Opening day is a big occasion at any ski resort, and we want to make this festival a can’t-be-missed event,” said Foster.

Last winter’s opening weekend offered amazing snow conditions and being one of the top 10 highest ski resorts in Canada the resort is likely to offer the same this year.