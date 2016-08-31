Badger’s rebuttal

Just when the darkest hour before dawn has passed, the Fairview Road construction is done and I thought I could finally see the light . . . the ex-mayor takes a swipe at me. Aw, jeeez. Well, out of respect for his former worship I will respond.

To say my comments were insulting is a judgment and I will leave that alone. The men and women who we see on the streets and in the halls of town office, who run our town as each political regime arises, abides and passes away are the folks most of us think of as municipal employees.

It is the elected officials of this current regime who I feel failed to take note of, or be aware of, the possible ramifications of a project they allowed to be scheduled during the height of tourist season, thereby severely affecting the revenue potential of businesses on Fairview Road.

The timing of the project, Pat, not the necessity of it, was what I have always taken issue with if you had cared to read more closely. It was simply not considered or noticed.

Hard fact: It has been 56 days from commencement to completion. Work crews have been actively on site for less than 50 per cent of that time. We should hire their contract negotiator.

Hard fact: We have done better than previous summers because we have worked at building our business with the support of this community of friends.

Semi-hard fact: We have had days so inconvenienced by road closure disruption that at least $10,000 of unrealized sales lays under the new asphalt of Fairview Road.

Let’s move on shall we, Patrick. Come on in, we’ll buy you a coffee.

David Badger, Oliver