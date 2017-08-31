Back to school sees new teachers in class

By Lyonel Doherty

It’s back to school again [muffled cheers by parents] and students in Oliver will see a bevy of new teacher faces in class next week.

School starts on Tuesday, September 5 (for a half day) and a number of new teachers have been hired as part of a provincial agreement on class size and composition.

Superintendent of Schools Bev Young said they have hired approximately 25 full-time equivalent teachers due to the agreement.

They have also hired teachers due to various leaves and turnover as some teachers have found employment in other districts.

“As a district, we are focusing on the implementation of the redesigned curriculum for K-9 and preparing for the changes to the graduation program,” Young said.

“We will also be working to increase success of our aboriginal students and to increase our focus on cultural and historical perspectives of aboriginal people.”

At Oliver Elementary School, Jason McAllister is the new principal. He was formerly the vice-principal at Osoyoos Elementary School.

He will be joined by vice-principal Amanda Palmer. She was a former teacher at Oliver Elementary and in Okanagan Falls.

McAllister said they have several new teachers at OES this year. They include Kim Chenier (kindergarten); Trista Kruiper (Grade 1); Elizabeth Greenwood (Grade 2); Kris Chenier (Grade 2); Jade Agosta (Grade 3/4); Stephanie Osler (Grade 5); Lana LeBlanc (Grade 5); and Alesha Grimard (Grade 6).

McAllister said Oliver Elementary is going to be working with the Ministry of Education as a demonstration site for Reggio Inspired Learning. He noted this model comes from Italy and “places emphasis on natural elements and inquiry-inspired learning where student curiosity and interests help drive classroom instruction.”

Over at Southern Okanagan Secondary School, Tracy Harrington is busy as the new principal. She will be joined by vice-principal Stacey Smith.

Smith was deputy head of secondary at International School Dhaka, an International Baccalaureate (IB) school in Bangladesh. She has also worked as a physical education department head at Saigon South International School and as an alternate school and social studies teacher at Princess Margaret Secondary School in Penticton.

Harrington noted they also have new teachers including Carly Russo (socials and PE) and Mike Russo (PE and biology), as well as veteran teacher Steve Schulting (math and computers).

New courses include English First Peoples 10, Drafting 11/12, Programming 11/12, Robotics 8 and Leadership 8.

“We are very excited about starting this school year. There are a number of teachers who are focusing on interdisciplinary learning,” Harrington said.

She pointed out that the EPIC program is running for its third year in second semester for Grade 9/10 students. EPIC stands for Experiential, Project-Based, Indigenous Community.

Back at Oliver Elementary, teacher Shari Rowland said she’s excited for back to school, where she is slated to teach Grade 1.

“I am always excited to teach reading in Grade 1. It is a huge passion area for me.”

Rowland said they are also exploring more Reggio-inspired approaches in some of their classrooms and she is excited to incorporate that into her teaching.

Rowland said she is looking forward to building a supportive learning environment for her students, where they are willing to take risks to expand their learning.

“I find it exciting to meet my new class and to build that community of learners that learn together, have fun together, and support each other in this journey.”

Rowland is also anticipating getting to know families and bridging the connection between home and school.

Principal Will Eaton at Tuc-el-Nuit Elementary said a lot of construction has been happening at the school this summer. For example, the entire foyer has been redone, and it’s not just cosmetic; it will be a learning area.

In fact, Eaton said more areas of the school have been opened up for students who need alternate environments to learn.

“Environment matters to kids. Not everything can or should be done in the classroom.”

Eaton also reported there are three new teachers at the school: Chris Wilkie (intermediate), Michael Nichols (intermediate), and Joclyn Burns (primary).

Eaton said he is really excited to see how staff use these new learning areas for the students.

“I’m excited about the opportunities created for the kids and our staffs’ commitment to learning.”

He said the public will be invited to a grand opening in the second week of September.