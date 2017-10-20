Back-to-back fires in Oliver keep department busy

Oliver firefighters had plenty of real practice last night after attending two fires at the same time.

Just after 5:30 pm, members were called to a shed fire off Highway 97 near Bettison Road.

The blaze was contained to the shed, and crews prevented it from spreading to nearby structures. Fire department spokesman Rob Graham said the cause is undetermined.

They were still on scene when another call came in just before 6 pm. This time it was a grass fire off Sawmill Road, where heavy smoke could be seen.

Graham said the fire quickly moved up a hillside due to strong winds. “Crews were deployed above and below the fire to keep it contained,” Graham said, estimating the area was 200 feet by 200 feet.

Graham said the cause was believed to be associated to a property owner.