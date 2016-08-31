Arts council puts call out for show/sale entries

The Oliver Community Arts Councils Fall Art Show and Sale (FASS) will be “Going Wild” on October 1st and 2nd. The show and sale runs jointly with the wildly popular “Festival of the Grape” at the Oliver Community Centre. The two-day arts event includes a competition in nine categories, public voting, exhibits by featured artists, live entertainment, an evening reception and awards show, and a draw for a stocked wine fridge.

Visual artists in all media and of all ages are encouraged to enter with their interpretation of the theme, “Going Wild.”

“Going Wild” could inspire an abstract expression of wild emotions: passion, anger, lust, or joyful abandon. The theme could reflect an artist’s choice of unusual media, going “wild and crazy” with new fibres, new digital techniques, new designs, new surfaces and applications. The theme could refer to the artist’s choice of subject matter: psychological turmoil, political ideology, liberation, anarchy, or a “back-to-the-land” philosophy. “Going Wild” might also inspire a nature lover to submit a work featuring flora or fauna, such as an overgrown garden, an exotic animal, or a wilderness adventure.

The arts council hopes this theme gives you great scope as you decide what you will enter this year. What is wild for you? Artwork does not have to be freshly created, just new to the Fall Art Show and Sale.

Categories include photography, fibre arts, oils, acrylics, watercolours, three-dimensional, and other media (encaustic, pen and ink, mixed media, etc). Two categories for youth, emerging artists (high school) and budding artists (elementary school), invite entries in any visual medium. Awards are given in each category, as well as an overall “Best Interpretation of the Theme.”

Entry forms and fees must be received by Friday, September 9. Artwork need not be completed by that date, just the description of the work. Artwork is delivered to the venue on the morning of the show, Saturday, October 1. This gives artists up to three extra weeks to complete their piece. Adults may submit up to two works of art, $25 entry fee per. Artists age 13–18 may submit up to two works at $10 a piece. Artists under 12 may submit one work, and their entry fee is waived.

For information about entry forms, guidelines, and OCAC membership benefits, visit the website www.oliverartscouncil.org and search under “Forms.” For assistance, contact olivercac@gmail.com

Contributed