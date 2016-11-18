Arts and Craft Fair today and Saturday

Oliver has a wonderful event coming up. Mark your calendar for the big Arts and Crafts Sale at the Oliver Community Centre on Friday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. And it is the 40th anniversary of this event!

No admittance charged but as in past years organizers are asking people to help the local food bank by bringing a non-perishable item to the event.

This year’s lineup of vendors is quite simply put – stunning. New and different talent has been added to the breathtaking show of handmade local wares.

There will be wood furniture crafted locally as well as bird and bat houses, something for the nature lovers in the family.

Pottery with its texture and colour are to be found, as well as golden honey and beeswax candles to brighten the cold winter days.

Chocolate truffles, home baked goodies and yummy marmalade and jellies are ready for the buying.

Jewelry from fine gold and silver to semiprecious stones sourced in Hedley to beaded beauties have their place in this show. There will be spices and garlic creations for the kitchen, chutney and salad dressing to make any dinner taste good, and a wine bar iron board to round it all up.

You have to come and see it to believe it. This is the place to experience glass art in a new way. Have you heard about fairy lights? We have it here.

Check out the Christmas cards, handmade doll houses, old fashioned Christmas ornaments and something for the kids to wear – all in one place.

Our local Double O Quilters and Spinners and Weavers are to be found as well with their wealth of unique items like Christmas ornaments, tree skirts, aprons and socks, mittens, scarves, hats and much more.

After you see everything at least once take some time to sit and enjoy the people you meet and the things and gifts you bought with a bowl of soup and a sandwich at the kitchen. Desserts are available too for the afternoon tea.

By Klaudia Deschenes