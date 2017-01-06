Area C residents to pay more in taxes

Rural Oliver residents can expect to pay more taxes this year – about $26 more.

Judging by preliminary budget figures, the average taxes per residential property will increase from $588.85 to $615.10.

On Thursday the regional district board looked at the 2017 budget requisition figures for Area C.

Rural director Terry Schafer said these figures are not final, but noted that new expenses this year represent Area C’s portion of regional services. For example, debt servicing for the 9-1-1 emergency system will cost $7,000 more over last year (from 31,117 to $38,121).

Schafer said there will be extra regional district staff expenses, and extra expenses (nearly $16,000) for Loose Bay’s water system since there will be no more financial involvement from the Town of Oliver.

There is also a victim services contribution of $5,000 this year, and a contribution to the Conservation Fund, Schafer pointed out.

The director said many or most services are funded only by the residents affected.

“Some residents will see more of an increase than others,” he stated.

One example is in Willowbrook where the water system is now operated by the regional district. Another is the fire department where members now receive a stipend. This will cost Willowbrook residents about $14,600 more.

Electoral area administration will cost $3,750 more than last year, and the transit system will cost about $7,000 more in 2017.

Area C residents will pay nearly $20,000 more for the Oliver arena this year, and $21,756 more for parks. However, the cost for the recreation centre is down $45,168.

But recreational programs will cost $9,800 more, and so will refuse disposal ($4,450 more).