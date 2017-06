Today’s Area 27 media launch was an amazing journey through the world of exotic cars and big money.

Three cars that literally cut the track ribbon for the grand opening were worth more than $5 million combined.

Canadian race car driver and Area 27 co-founder Jacques Villeneuve was on hand for the opening.

Want to go for a ride around the track? Stay tuned for the video where driver Ben Hsu takes us in a Viper boasting more than 600 horsepower. Ya, it was a bit scary.