Ambassador program seeks to challenge local teenagers

The Oliver Ambassador Program is looking for anyone currently in grades 9-11 who is ready for an opportunity and is interested in participating in the Oliver Ambassador candidacy program.

During the five-month candidacy program you will develop life skills such as: public speaking, time management, job interview skills and team-building skills. You will cultivate new friendships, develop confidence in communication, and increase your knowledge of our community by participating in many volunteer activities.

The current ambassadors write about the candidacy experience:

“Throughout this program and all the unique experiences you grow so much as a person” – Ambassador Jeevan Gill

“This program allows you to improve and develop skills you may have never known you had”- Ambassador Jasleen Dhillon

“Through volunteering I have made so many new connections in the community”- Ambassador Simi Gill

“Having the opportunity to travel to other communities and representing my hometown has been a wonderful experience”- Ambassador Manvir Ghadu

Former Ambassadors share their thoughts:

“I believe that the Oliver Ambassador Program has helped me become a better me. It made me want to be a more contributing and helpful person to society and helped me and many others in the past and present acquire skills such as public speaking and organization handling, which will benefit us for life.” – Gavin Buttar, Oliver Ambassador 2015 – 2016.

“Candidacy is a great way to find out more about yourself and who you are as a person. If you are chosen as an Ambassador, you will represent Oliver both locally and provincially. Join the program and gain skills that will stay with you, and help you throughout your life.” – Anastasia Levant, Oliver Ambassador 2014 – 2015

“During your months as candidates, you will grow in so many more ways than expected. It’s time to break out of your box and show the world who you really are. Join our program today, and let us see the real you!” – Kelsey Launier, Oliver Ambassador 2013 – 2014.

“The strength and growth you gain from taking part in this program is indescribable. I would never have stood in front of a crowd and done a speech, or even have the courage to introduce myself to a new person. I was shy and always worried about what people would think of my acts. Once I completed candidacy for the program I was proud of who I’d become. Teens explore their personalities and the type of person they want to be, but why not just be yourself? Take part in the Ambassador Program to find out the true meaning of you!” – Nikki Brar, Oliver Ambassador 2011 – 2012

“The point of the Oliver Ambassador program is to make a difference. Most people think of a beauty competition when they think of the ambassador program, but that is not the case.

It doesn’t matter what you look like, you still have a great opportunity to contribute.” – Simi Mand, Oliver Ambassador 2014-2015

Ashley Hiibner, Oliver Ambassador 2012-2013, says, “I would like to express how grateful I am for the friendships this program gave me. I am still in contact with ambassadors from other communities that I reigned with, and Chiara, Taylor and I still use the group chat from when we were ambassadors. I made such extraordinary connections that year!”

Candidate meetings are held once a week, not including volunteer opportunities.

There is no fee to participate in this program.

Please see Jasleen Dhillon, Manvir Ghadu, Jeevan Gill, or Simi Gill, our current Ambassador team at their display in the SOSS atrium this week, or contact our committee through Lori Martine at oliverambassadors@live.ca, or 250 498-6971.

Lori Martine, Oliver