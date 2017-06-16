Ambassador candidates on the road to self-betterment

Keep your eyes on the new Oliver Ambassador candidates as they step outside of their comfort zone and take on the world.

On the road to self-betterment are Aaliyah Chapman, Brooke Tanner, Molly Koenig and Abby Teigen. Helping them on the way are Oliver Ambassadors Manvir Ghadu, Jeevan Gill, Simi Gill and Jasleen Dhillon.

The candidates began their journey recently with an introduction and speech night.

Chapman is sponsored by Lone Wolf Construction, Tanner by the Osoyoos Indian Band, Koenig by the Oliver Fire Department, and Teigen by Oliver Elks Lodge.

Ambassador program coordinator Lori Martine said they have received sponsorship from Oliver Rotary, Royal Canadian Legion Br. #97, Oliver Lions and Lioness Club, and Oliver Kiwanis Club.

“Our annual cake auction was a big hit once again this year, raising just over $300 for our workshop and travel fund,” Martine said.