AlleyCATS helping control feral population in Oliver

By Lyonel Doherty

AlleyCATS Alliance is doing its part to control the feral cat population in Oliver.

That was evident during a recent presentation to Town council.

AlleyCATS director Theresa Nolet said their society was formed in 2012 when a small group of women realized there was a huge gap that existed in animal rescue relating to feral and abandoned cats in the Okanagan.

Nolet said the group works specifically with groups of cats known as colonies, which are formed when someone intentionally or unintentionally releases a cat that can still produce offspring.

AlleyCATS sends in volunteers to humanely trap the cats that are subsequently taken to a veterinarian and spayed or neutered. Each cat is checked and treated for health issues such as ear mites or fleas.

Nolet said each cat has part of its left ear removed as a permanent sign that the animal has been altered.

Once these cats have been altered, and are healthy again, they are released back to where they were found.

“Of course not all of these cats survive as living on their own is a very rough lifestyle,” Nolet said.

She noted that cats who appear socialized are checked for possible identification so they may be reunited with their original owners. If nothing is found, they are put into the AlleyCATS adoption system.

Nolet said the group prides itself in dealing with a segment of the cat population that other organizations would not be able to address.

“We work very hard to stop the unchecked breeding of feral cats.”

Nolet said they have been fortunate for the generosity of some local veterinarians who help their cause. For example, one cat had been caught in a leg hold trap and needed to have its leg amputated. One veterinarian stepped in and performed the surgery for a reasonable cost.

Nolet said the Town of Oliver represents a large part of the calls and requests for help in regards to feral and abandoned cats.

Since 2014, AlleyCATS have trapped 84 feral cats in Oliver, Nolet pointed out. It costs about $300 to care for each cat, therefore, AlleyCATS has spent $25,200 to assist in controlling cat colonies in Oliver.