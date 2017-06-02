All nationalities invited to huge picnic in the park

By Lyonel Doherty

Friday, June 23 may be the busiest that Lion’s Park will ever be as the community hosts the second annual farm workers picnic.

The event is named after Saint-Jean Baptiste Day to celebrate French Canadian culture, but the picnic is for all nationalities, says the organizing committee.

Yesterday the Lion’s Park Action Committee met to discuss plans for the free celebration that will include food, live music and games. (The committee was established last year to reduce tension, increase communications and foster appropriate use of the park.)

Last year’s picnic was a big hit with the French Canadians, but not many local families showed up. The committee hopes that will change this year by giving locals a chance to socialize with the workers.

Aimee Grice, who attended last year, said it’s a great opportunity to bridge the gap between locals and farm workers.

“It brings people together and develops mutual respect,” she said.

Shauna Isted from Oliver Parks and Recreation said farm workers are the backbone of the community. Without them, there wouldn’t be much of a fruit harvest, she pointed out.

Recreation manager Carol Sheridan said the tone of the picnic is to welcome the workers to the community, and at the same time, inform them of the rules and what is expected of them. For example, they will be made aware that camping in the park is not permitted.

At the meeting, some concern was raised about a recent assault in Lion’s Park where a female was injured.

Oliver RCMP Cpl. Christina Tarasoff said police are taking this very seriously and are actively investigating by interviewing the victim.

Tarasoff said there will be police presence at the picnic. Security will also be available.

The event begins at 4 pm and wraps up at 7 pm, at which point the workers will disperse and return to their campsites (Sawmill Lake and Loose Bay).

Sheridan said the idea is to have five food stations, which will include a barbecue (hot dogs and hamburgers), traditional French cuisine such as crepes, baked beans with bacon (courtesy of Sam Tibbitt from Hammer’s House of Hog), and hopefully samosas.

Sheridan said they want to avoid the situation where workers are circling around tables and taking several items at once. Organizers hope to prevent this by the use of Sharpies to identify who has already eaten.

Committee member Pierre Davidson from Peach City Radio has tracked down two live music (folk) groups to entertain the crowd.

Once again, Cole Wilson will be the DJ.

Sheridan said the Seventh-day Adventist Church will host a clothing swap that was very popular last year. People can bring clothes and take clothes, she noted.

She also mentioned there will be free condoms handed out as well as Naloxone (opioid overdose) kits.

Activities will include a cherry pit spit contest, apples games, an art activity and perhaps a soccer game.

Sheridan said if Lion’s Park is still flooded by June 23, they will move the venue just south of the main park area.

She reiterated that the picnic is for everyone, not just French Canadian workers.

In other news, she reported that Wifi service in the park is up and running. There are also extra portable washrooms and a sink outside the building for people to wash their dishes.