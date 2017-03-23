All-candidates debate civil in Oliver

By Lyonel Doherty

Wednesday’s all-candidates meeting in Oliver could have been described as rather uneventful; there was no shouting or insults, and nobody was out of order.

That’s the way the South Okanagan Chamber of Commerce wanted it at Frank Venables Theatre, where approximately 90 people listened to Liberal MLA Linda Larson and NDP challenger Colleen Ross answer questions and debate issues.

Larson appeared composed and soft-spoken, while Ross was forceful in her responses. The Liberal incumbent often touted her party’s accomplishments, while the NDP candidate often attacked Premier Christy Clark for perceived lack of empathy regarding people’s struggles. It was noted that a couple of Ross’s responses garnered applause.

Ross began by saying she couldn’t bear the “wild, wild west” policies of the Liberals, and Clark’s propensity to line the party’s pockets with big donations while people were suffering from chronic pain and unable to see a doctor. And while FortisBC rates were hitting low income individuals.

Ross finished by saying she is a farmer who works hard and will put the needs of people before profits.

Larson began by saying she just announced $5 million in funding to support the local tree fruit industry (for the irrigation canal rerouting project). She also mentioned her government’s work in expanding opportunities in the BC wine industry, and bringing 240 jobs to the area via the Okanagan Correctional Centre. In addition, she said local school enrolment has increased, and noted that BC has one of the lowest tax rates for businesses.

Larson finished by saying the Liberals are moving toward eliminating Medical Services Plan premiums. She also pointed out they are getting more people off social assistance and have reduced the child poverty rate. She also boasted that BC has the lowest unemployment rate in Canada.