Agnes Sutherland gives Oliver lifetime of art

Agnes Sutherland left a legacy of love and commitment to the community. She also left a large amount of artwork when she passed away earlier this year. Agnes worked in oils, pastels, acrylic and collage.

Her family is offering her works for sale to raise funds for the Agnes Sutherland Memorial. The goal is to raise $16,000 towards the purchase of a grand piano for the lobby area of the Frank Venables Theatre. To date the fund has collected over one quarter of that goal.

A grand piano to grace the lobby area of the beautiful landmark theatre opens up so many more opportunities for the space. Already accommodating receptions, recitals and small social events, the piano will allow an additional variety of musical programs to enhance community life.

“For the Sound of Colour” takes place Thanksgiving weekend. Hours are Saturday, Oct. 8 from 3 pm to 9 pm and Sunday, Oct. 9 from 12 pm to 5 pm. An opening reception will be held on Saturday from 7 pm to 9 pm during which time former piano students of Agnes’ will provide the music. Besides artwork, published books of Agnes’ poetry will be on sale. Since the event is Thanksgiving weekend, a table of canning and baking will also be for sale. Everyone is invited to enjoy the memory of Agnes through her art.

The event takes place at the Quail’s Nest Arts Centre at 5840 Airport Road in Oliver.

If you can’t make it to the event but wish to make a donation to the memorial, you can do so either by mail: cheque made out to “Agnes Sutherland Memorial” c/o M. Trimble, 967 Panorama Cres., Oliver V0H 1T6, or deposit to any branch of Valley First Credit Union, Account #2826758, Transit #16650, Institute #809.