Adopt a family this Christmas in Oliver

Your chance is here to make a difference to a family in Oliver or Osoyoos!

The Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs “Adopt-A-Family at Christmas” program matches families and young people with individuals, businesses, and organizations. Our families/youth are current members of the Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs and are identified as needing support at this time of year.

Although many families quietly try to manage to make ends meet throughout the course of the year, many are not able to. Christmas is a particularly difficult time for those families and young people.

Last year we helped 18 families in the Oliver and Osoyoos area who were in need of our support and we anticipate needing to match as many families this year.

The Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs Adopt a Family at Christmas sponsors are encouraged to take on the responsibility of providing Christmas breakfast, lunch and dinner for the family they are matched with.

We hope you will consider adopting a family this Christmas and help make a family in our community have a little brighter holiday. Thank you for bringing joy in a time of need. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact us.

For more information, call 250-498-8844.

Laurene Sloboda, Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs