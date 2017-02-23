Actor from Oliver among cast of new Netflix series Riverdale

By Dan Walton

A new Netflix series has given the Archie Comics a dark new twist, and an actor from Oliver is part of the new drama unfolding in Riverdale.

Riverdale is the title of both Archie’s fictional community and the new Netflix series.

Cody Kearsley, who graduated from Southern Okanagan Secondary School in 2009, was hired as the actor who personifies Moose Mason, a friend of Archie’s who portrays the quintessential high school jock.

American pop culture has a knack of glorifying high school football, but like many high schools in Canada, there was no opportunity to play on a team at SOSS. But as an actor, Kearsley was able to experience that deep passion Americans have for the game – while filming the pilot episode of Riverdale, he spent hours as Moose Mason, dressed in full gear underneath the Friday Night Lights-style set.

Before he graduated in 2009, Kearsley was involved in athletics at SOSS, but most of his extra-curricular energy was spent as an entertainer. His first inkling that he wanted to take acting seriously came as a student of Alison Podmorow.

“Her drama classes were incredible,” he recalled. “I would always hang out there on lunch hour – her class was the place to be. She made acting cool. If anyone is seriously considering performing after school they need to get involved with her productions.”

Podmorow said Kearsely was fun-loving with a big personality. “He was an excellent theatre student who really loved the craft of acting.”

The drama teacher said she actually thought he was going to be a dancer, like one of Beyonce’s back-up dancers. “I did think he would make it in the industry in some way.” Podmorow said Kearsley was a natural on stage; a real presence. And that presence really shined when he starred in the school production of Grease.

“Not only was he awesome as Danny Zuko, he also choreographed the whole show.”

The teacher said she is very proud of this young man. “He has worked extremely hard for this break. These things don’t come easy. They take dedication, commitment and grit.”

Podmorow gave kudos to Kearsely’s mother, Marlene, who was the “most supportive mom in the entire world.”

Podmorow noted that her family is hooked on Riverdale. “We can’t wait to see the next episodes.”

Kearsley said his experience in Grease was special because all of the other cast members – being high school students – were all amateurs.

“The good thing about amateur actors, and I still consider myself to be one, is we put 150 per cent effort into it. We’re all so excited to be there and so excited for the project – everyone is so passionate. We feel all the heart and soul go into it.”

For those who manage to become professionals, acting can lose its magic and just become a job, he said.

Even though Kearsley is in his mid-20s and portrays a teenager on screen, he said he wouldn’t have been able to handle the role of Moose Mason when he was the actual age of the character.

“An actor needs more maturity to play out these kinds of life problems,” he said, doubting the abilities of his younger self. “When I was in high school I was a nut job, I was all over the place.”

Whether SOSS was putting on a play or musical, Kearsley loved being on stage. After graduating high school, he attended dance school in Los Angeles on a scholarship, and then enrolled in a three-year acting program at the Theatre of Arts in Hollywood. He subsequently received the Michael Chekhov Award for most promising actor.

But even though he’s proven himself as a competent actor on a Netflix series, Kearsley still feels like a starving artist. He’s likely to continue his role as Moose Mason if Riverdale can achieve high enough ratings, and new episodes are currently being released through the website every Thursday.

Regardless of whether Riverdale goes beyond one season, Kearsley’s acting career has been taken to the next level, and he said he’s become much more comfortable acting in front of a camera.

“I used this show as an opportunity to learn how to act on set,” he said. “I really feel like I’ve grown as an actor and person.”

Netflix has plans to shoot other original material in the Vancouver area, Kearsley said, and he’s hoping they’ll need more of his help.

“I love Netflix’s original programming – their quality of writing, acting and directing – I hope they keep creating more of these outstanding jobs.”

His mother, who’s the librarian at Tuc-el-Nuit Elementary, said Cody’s career is making good pace.

“To me, Riverdale’s just a stepping stone to where he’s going,” she said, adding that, “He has perseverance, good work ethic, a passion for acting and he’s just one of these people that’s very nice – people like him.”

Growing up in a small town like Oliver didn’t discourage her son from pursuing his dream of being a professional actor. Between school plays and the Elvis competition at the Penticton Peach Festival, Marlene said Cody’s had a passion for performing since he was three years old.

“He’s very versatile, he can adapt to whatever situation is presented to him. He always goes in with 110 per cent.”