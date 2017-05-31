A sad day for Centennial Park

I ask the mayor and Town council again: Are you listening? No, I believe you politely heard but never listened (to us at the May 23 hearing).

The message was keep Centennial RV Park and build a hotel on any other suitable property.

But it was evident during the question and answer period that your minds were already made up. A public hearing wasn’t necessary.

Now the only guarantee Oliverites have is that Centennial RV Park will close.

There is no guarantee that the hotel developer will build on Centennial Park property. If the hotelier decides to build elsewhere in town, we have lost another business and Centennial Park users have nowhere to go (as other RV parks are full).

Will this project go the way of Riverside Place, which has never been occupied and still for sale?

There was no justice for the lease of Centennial RV Park and the people of Oliver who own municipal property.

How very, very sad for all of us.

Joy Vangen, Oliver