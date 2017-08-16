A good case for photo radar in Oliver

I have been watching speeders fly by on Tucel nuit Drive, and through school zones, and in other high risk areas. And I have been reading of calls to bring back photo radar.

Personally, I really do not like photo radar, but in certain places, it can be very useful to change driving habits.

If school zones and other high risk accident areas were set up with photo radar on a permanent basis, and the zones posted to tell drivers that photo radar is in place, how many do you think would still speed?

With today’s technology, photo radar at these high risk sites should be able to be set up with no ongoing increase in manpower, with small operating costs, and with huge long-term benefits to the public and to ICBC.

Dale Dodge, Oliver