You Are Here: Home » Featured » Hornets put down Coyotes 103-73

Hornets put down Coyotes 103-73

Posted date: December 08, 2016
Justin Dhillon powers his way to the hoop during a game against George Elliot Secondary School last night. The Hornets won 103-73. Photos by Lyonel Doherty

The SOSS Hornets senior boys basketball team sealed a convincing win over the George Elliot Coyotes last night 103-73.

Manjot Dhaliwal was strong with 30 points, while Dilshan Gill had 28. Jagdeep Sandhu had 17.

Sahil Deol presses a member of the George Elliot Coyotes in the SOSS gymnasium last night.

Harshbir Khangura drives to the net.

Dilshan Gill brings the ball up the side to a 103-73 victory over the Coyotes. Gill scored 28 points last night.

