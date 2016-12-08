Hornets put down Coyotes 103-73
The SOSS Hornets senior boys basketball team sealed a convincing win over the George Elliot Coyotes last night 103-73.
Manjot Dhaliwal was strong with 30 points, while Dilshan Gill had 28. Jagdeep Sandhu had 17.
