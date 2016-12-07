Oliver Legion installs executive

Front from left: Rick Lundin, zone commander for South Okanagan-Similkameen; Peter McKenna, president; and Wayne Knight, deputy zone commander. Back from left: Ron Lundin, treasurer; Donna Brooks, secretary; Cori Augustine, second vice president; Ray Turner, chaplain; Chris Yerburgh, first vice president; Tom Irvine, executive committee; Jim Stewart, sergeant-at-arms; and Daryl Wilkinson, executive committee. (Richard McGuire photo)
Oliver Branch 97 of the Royal Canadian Legion held the installation of officers last Sunday. Meet the new executive.