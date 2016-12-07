You Are Here: Home » Featured » Oliver Legion installs executive

Oliver Legion installs executive

Posted by: Posted date: December 07, 2016 In: Featured, News | comment : 0
Front from left: Rick Lundin, zone commander for South Okanagan-Similkameen; Peter McKenna, president; and Wayne Knight, deputy zone commander. Back from left: Ron Lundin, treasurer; Donna Brooks, secretary; Cori Augustine, second vice president; Ray Turner, chaplain; Chris Yerburgh, first vice president; Tom Irvine, executive committee; Jim Stewart, sergeant-at-arms; and Daryl Wilkinson, executive committee. (Richard McGuire photo)

Front from left: Rick Lundin, zone commander for South Okanagan-Similkameen; Peter McKenna, president; and Wayne Knight, deputy zone commander. Back from left: Ron Lundin, treasurer; Donna Brooks, secretary; Cori Augustine, second vice president; Ray Turner, chaplain; Chris Yerburgh, first vice president; Tom Irvine, executive committee; Jim Stewart, sergeant-at-arms; and Daryl Wilkinson, executive committee. (Richard McGuire photo)

Oliver Branch 97 of the Royal Canadian Legion held the installation of officers last Sunday. Meet the new executive.

Share

Related posts

Leave a Comment

CAPTCHA Image
*

© Oliver Chronicle - Powered by Aberdeen Publishing                                                                                          Terms of Use | Privacy Policy

Scroll to top