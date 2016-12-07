Oliver Legion installs executive

Certified Dental Assistant & Receptionist Position

Oliver Dental Care is looking for a F/T (Mon. to Thurs.) CDA/Receptionist to fill a one-year maternity leave vacancy beginning early July 2016.

General Office Admin

Okanagan Containers is looking for a F/T general office person for the Oliver location. Applicants need to have knowledge and exp. with Quickbooks, be organized and motivated. Duties incl. general office organization to maintain an efficient well run office, A/R, A/P, scheduling & tracking, banking & customer service. Wage dependant on exp.

