The SOSS Hornets got stung today by the Pen-Hi Lakers 76-55 but continue their grind in the 56th annual Okana-Qen senior boys basketball tournament in Oliver.

The Lakers’ superb passing game and under the hoop dominance was too much for the local squad, but the Hornets forced the Lakers to make errors against their full and half court presses.

The Hornets lost their first game last night in thrilling overtime against Mt. Boucherie, 83-82.