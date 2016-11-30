Hollywood movie shot in Oliver/Osoyoos stars Nicholas Cage

The Okanagan Film Commission has confirmed that Nicholas Cage will star in the new movie called The Humanity Bureau that is being filmed in Oliver and Osoyoos right now.

Cage was recently spotted in Buy-Low Foods in Osoyoos, where he posed for a photograph with employee Denise Gray.

The film is a science fiction action thriller about the effects of global warming. In the movie, the government exiles “unproductive” people to a colony called New Eden, and Cage’s character attempts to expose the wrongdoing.

Sarah Lind will co-star with Cage in the film with the tagline: “In the near future our government will decide who is expendable.”

Okanagan Film Commissioner Jon Summerland said he is very pleased that the entire movie is being shot in the Okanagan.

We are not just a location for a segment of the film, and this will promote to other producers to see the Okanagan as a full production centre, not just a partial location for their feature films.”

Recently the film company held a casting call in Oliver looking for 120 extras to participate in the movie.