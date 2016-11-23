Firefighters invite public to ‘drive-thru’ hall for good cause on December 3

Members of the Oliver Fire Department want to feed your breakfast pie holes for a good cause on December 3.

The squad invites everyone to drop by the fire hall on Saturday, Dec. 3 for the third annual drive-thru breakfast to raise money for “Movember Canada.”

Every November local firefighters grow moustaches to raise awareness of men’s health, particularly prostate cancer. On Dec 3, from 7:30 to 11 am, they will take donations as people drive through the fire hall for a breakfast, consisting of an egg, cheese and meat on a bun, hash brown, apple and coffee or juice.