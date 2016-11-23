You Are Here: Home » Featured » Firefighters invite public to ‘drive-thru’ hall for good cause on December 3

Posted by: Posted date: November 23, 2016 In: Featured, News | comment : 0
Don't miss the third annual drive-thru breakfast hosted by the Oliver Fire Department on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 7:30 to 11 am. File photo

Members of the Oliver Fire Department want to feed your breakfast pie holes for a good cause on December 3.

The squad invites everyone to drop by the fire hall on Saturday, Dec. 3 for the third annual drive-thru breakfast to raise money for “Movember Canada.”

Every November local firefighters grow moustaches to raise awareness of men’s health, particularly prostate cancer. On Dec 3, from 7:30 to 11 am, they will take donations as people drive through the fire  hall for a breakfast, consisting of an egg, cheese and meat on a bun, hash brown, apple and coffee or juice.

 

 

 

