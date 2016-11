The RCMP continue to investigate a trailer fire that resulted in the death of an adult male Nov. 15 at 3890 Nk’Mip Road, south of Oliver. While the cause has yet to be determined, police say there was nothing suspicious about the incident. The BC Coroners Service has not released the victim’s name. Police say nearby residents on the property attempted to help but could not gain entry before the trailer became engulfed in flames.