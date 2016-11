Locals are encouraged to check out the annual Arts and Crafts Fair at the Oliver Community Centre today and Saturday.

Check out Lee’s Houses, one-of-a-kind handmade wooden doll houses. And you have to see the antique ironing board wine tables by Cat-titude Creations.

There is a wide variety of arts and crafts, baked goods and other wonders.

Bring a non-perishable item for the food bank and meet old friends while you’re at it.