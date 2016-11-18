Encina hoping ski club finds new president

Amy Encina has been the president of the McKinney Nordic Ski Club – which has a membership of about 50 residents from Oliver and Osoyoos – for the past four years. But she’s hoping someone else will take the reins now.

The McKinney Nordic Ski Club is located 30 kilometres east of Oliver, about 10 kilometres before you reach the Mount Baldy Ski Resort.

Encina has been involved with the ski club for about eight years and took over the ski school from Claudette Chabot. The school allowed hundreds of students from Osoyoos Elementary School and all three elementary schools in Oliver to take ski lessons as part of their curriculum for the past several years.

“I have to be honest and admit the president’s job landed in my lap four years ago,” she said. “I’ve been thinking about stepping down for some time now.

“I still want to remain part of the ski school and will do everything I can to continue working with the kids at that school, but I just don’t have the time to continue with all of the administrative work that is involved with being club president.”

When she isn’t being kept busy with her three children, Encina runs her own painting company and is also an active officer with the air cadets program in Oliver.

Working with children and enjoying the sport of cross-country skiing is a passion, but she has never really enjoyed the administrative aspect of the president’s job, she said.

“One of my favourite things in the world is being outside in nature … being outdoors,” she said. “To be above the clouds and enjoying the sunshine, while being out on the trails skiing is something I will never get tired of.

“My passion is working with kids and just watching their faces as they learn something new and enjoyable. That’s what I signed up for with the club. I stepped in when no one else would four years ago, but I’ve put in my time and it’s time for somebody else to step in.”

The McKinney Nordic Ski Club is going to need a new president or she’s concerned the club could be in danger of folding, said Encina.

“We need someone with good communication skills and someone who is very familiar with modern technology,” she said. “We also need someone who can help organize fundraising events.

Club membership has remained around 50 for the past several years and Encina is hopeful someone with youthful enthusiasm can step into the president’s chair and come up with new ideas to recruit new and younger members with the 2016 nordic ski season set to begin.

Encina would be willing to talk to anyone interested in stepping into the role as club president.

She can be reached at 250-689-1174.