Half Corked lottery begins Nov. 21 with 1,100 spaces available

Runners and wine lovers can raise a glass to starting training for next year’s Half Corked Marathon scheduled for May 27.

Next Monday (November 21) at 9am general ticket lottery registration will open for the eight annual event – an 18km run through the wineries and vineyards of Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country – with the lottery closing on November 28 at 11:59 pm. This year capacity has been increased to 1100 places to keep up with demand for the hot tickets.

“Half Corked Marathon is our favourite fun way to give people a taste of our region,” says Jennifer Busmann, transitional executive director for the Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association. “Visitors can enjoy spring sunshine and get a flavour of the wide range of wineries here during an unforgettable weekend in Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country.”

Runners usually aim for their personal best in races but at the Half Corked Marathon the prizes are for creative costumes, not race times, and the refreshments along the way are some of Canada’s very best wines. Inspired by the legendary Medoc Marathon in Bordeaux, the Half Corked Marathon is an homage to one of Canada’s most decorated wine regions. Participants are encouraged to sample wines from the Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association along the way, paired with celebrated regional cuisine from local chefs, restaurateurs and café owners, as they run or jog the 18km route.

Tickets for the marathon cost $165 plus tax per person. Tickets are in such hot demand that a lottery system is used to distribute them. After signup, each lucky person randomly chosen from the database will have the chance to purchase two tickets for the event. Tickets for additional weekend events (including the pre-race primavera dinner) will be announced shortly.

Spectators can join in the fun and enjoy wine tasting, music and local food trucks at the finish line lunch and throughout the weekend as participating wineries will be offering special events, deals and open days. Local hotels, resorts, B&Bs and RV parks will also be offering special rates and packages for the weekend.

Celebrations start on Friday, May 26, with the spring-themed primavera dinner – an al-fresco gourmet pasta party set amongst the vineyards, which is a chance to make new friends and load up on carbs before race day. On Saturday, May 27, runners will set off in waves to run or jog the 18km route. The race trail leads through the incredible surrounds of Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country and brings together the region’s winemakers, chefs and producers, all of whom whole-heartedly embrace the event with refreshment and wine tasting stations along the route.

For more information visit the Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association website: http://www.oliverosoyoos.com/halfcorked. Runners of the 2016 Half Corked Marathon can enter the Early Bird ticket registration, open now until 11:59 pm on November 14.