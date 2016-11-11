You Are Here: Home » Featured » Many residents remember sacrifices of the fallen

Many residents remember sacrifices of the fallen

Posted by: Posted date: November 11, 2016 In: Featured, News | comment : 0
Many children took part in laying wreaths during Remembrance Day ceremonies in downtown Oliver this morning. Photos by Lyonel Doherty

Many children took part in laying wreaths during Remembrance Day ceremonies in downtown Oliver this morning. (Photos by Lyonel Doherty)

Hundreds of residents came out to honour the fallen during Remembrance Day ceremonies this morning in downtown Oliver.

Following an indoor ceremony in the Oliver Community Centre, Royal Canadian Legion members and veterans led the march to the cenotaph, joined by the RCMP, BC Corrections and numerous community groups.

Families and friends embraced each other during the trumpeter’s call and subsequent two minutes of silence, followed by a wreath laying ceremony, where local Air Cadets Flight Cpl. Siobhan Detkavich and Cpl. Nathan Christian stood guard.

Following the ceremony, groups gathered at the legion hall for refreshments and camaraderie.

 

 

Daana Hupp (left), James Cook and Cadence Cook take part in the ceremony at the cenotaph.

Daana Hupp (left), James Cook and Cadence Cook take part in the ceremony.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Correctional officers join the march to the cenotaph.

Correctional officers join the march to the cenotaph.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Veteran Lutz Stelzner, who is visually impaired, prepares to march with his grandchildren Havanna and Ashwin Stelzner.

Veteran Lutz Stelzner, who is visually impaired, prepares to march with his grandchildren Havanna and Ashwin Stelzner.

Local cadet Ryan Encina places one of many wreaths at the cenotaph.

Local cadet Ryan Encina places one of many wreaths at the cenotaph.

Share

Related posts

Leave a Comment

CAPTCHA Image
*

© Oliver Chronicle - Powered by Aberdeen Publishing                                                                                          Terms of Use | Privacy Policy

Scroll to top