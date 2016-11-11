Many residents remember sacrifices of the fallen

Hundreds of residents came out to honour the fallen during Remembrance Day ceremonies this morning in downtown Oliver.

Following an indoor ceremony in the Oliver Community Centre, Royal Canadian Legion members and veterans led the march to the cenotaph, joined by the RCMP, BC Corrections and numerous community groups.

Families and friends embraced each other during the trumpeter’s call and subsequent two minutes of silence, followed by a wreath laying ceremony, where local Air Cadets Flight Cpl. Siobhan Detkavich and Cpl. Nathan Christian stood guard.

Following the ceremony, groups gathered at the legion hall for refreshments and camaraderie.