Hornets put the sting to Mustangs

Tony Abellan sets the ball for Daelen Bontorin while Will Kane looks on during last night’s south zone final against the Princess Margaret Mustangs at SOSS. Shown here is Mustangs #13 Graedon Freeman going up for the block. The Hornets won the match and now get set to host the Okanagan Valley Championship next week. (Photos by Lyonel Doherty)
The senior boys volleyball team from SOSS was determined to defeat the Princess Margaret Mustangs in the south zone final last night. And they did just that.
The Mustangs on Hornets turf won the first game 26-24, but got stung three games straight after that – 25-17, 25-17 and 29-27.
Now the Hornets get set to host the Okanagan Valley Championship Nov. 18-19. Check the Chronicle’s Facebook page for more photos.
Hunter Linder of the Mustangs spikes the ball just above Hornet blockers.
Front line Hornets successfully block another Mustang spike.
Hornet Tyson Marsel attempts to recover the ball after a hit by Mustangs #12 Liam Brown.
The Hornets take advantage of a time out.