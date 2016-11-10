Hornets put the sting to Mustangs

The senior boys volleyball team from SOSS was determined to defeat the Princess Margaret Mustangs in the south zone final last night. And they did just that.

The Mustangs on Hornets turf won the first game 26-24, but got stung three games straight after that – 25-17, 25-17 and 29-27.

Now the Hornets get set to host the Okanagan Valley Championship Nov. 18-19. Check the Chronicle’s Facebook page for more photos.