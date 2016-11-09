Women’s Institute needs new blood

On the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. the Oliver Women’s Institute is having an annual general meeting. It will be held in the basement of the Oliver Lutheran Centre, 6431 Okanagan Street. Bring along a friend or two and learn about the activities of the group.

We are all women with needs for friendship, support and ways to develop and be creative. You can learn to sew, knit, cook, can fruit, grow a garden, learn about foods, how to run meetings, make presentations, and conduct research to make resolutions for community needs. We teach and learn from each other by being supportive and sharing skills.

The Women’s Institute is a multicultural non-profit organization under the Act of Parliament for Farmers and Women’s Institutes that started in 1915 and has been active in the Oliver area since 1923. Yes, you heard that right…active in Oliver for 93 years!

Many achievements have been made of historical significance for the benefit of all residents and the Women’s Institute is now in need of your help. New members are urgently needed to keep it alive. Without new members the local group is in danger of disbanding.

All women are encouraged and welcome to attend and find out more about what we do. Women are welcome regardless of age and interest, from young moms to empty nesters, farmers to executives – we have all kinds of skills to share.

Some of our historical accomplishments in Oliver are:

Brought nursing services to the area in 1928; established baby and immunization clinics; acquired land for the original cottage hospital; started home economics in the schools; supported birthing at South Okanagan General Hospital; brought prenatal back to Oliver under public health; awarded a bursary since 1960, now SOSS Endowment Fund; advocated for clean water for the rural district; requested a second traffic light on Highway 97 and audible warning signal “chirpers”; helped establish zebra stripes at pedestrian crossings; lobbied for five years for a language and speech pathologist to work with 55 pre-schoolers; and research and advocacy on the need for affordable rental housing.

For more information call 250 498 4705.

By Helen Overnes