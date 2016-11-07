Wine documentary shot at Covert Farms

A film crew from France has been busy today at Covert Farms shooting a European documentary about wine and civilization.

Also involved is the Okanagan Basin Water Board helping the crew understand the water issues facing the Okanagan.

All winemaker Gene Covert had to do was act naturally with Okanagan Basin Water Board policy and planning specialist Kellie Garcia as they walked through the vineyard.

Covert said the film crew was fantastic and showed respect for the land.

“It’s exciting to be able to show off the Okanagan to Europe and Asia,” Covert said, noting those countries will see a “hidden gem” once the film series airs.