You Are Here: Home » Featured » Wine documentary shot at Covert Farms

Wine documentary shot at Covert Farms

Posted by: Posted date: November 07, 2016 In: Featured, News | comment : 0
A French film crew prepares to shoot a scene with winemaker Gene Covert and Okanagan Basin Water Board policy and planning specialist Kellie Garcia at Covert Farms. (Photo by Lyonel) Doherty

A French film crew prepares to shoot a scene with winemaker Gene Covert and Okanagan Basin Water Board policy and planning specialist Kellie Garcia at Covert Farms today. (Photo by Lyonel) Doherty

A film crew from France has been busy today at Covert Farms shooting a European documentary about wine and civilization.

Also involved is the Okanagan Basin Water Board helping the crew understand the water issues facing the Okanagan.

All winemaker Gene Covert had to do was act naturally with Okanagan Basin Water Board policy and planning specialist Kellie Garcia as they walked through the vineyard.

Covert said the film crew was fantastic and showed respect for the land.

“It’s exciting to be able to show off the Okanagan to Europe and Asia,” Covert said, noting those countries will see a “hidden gem” once the film series airs.

 

Share

Related posts

Leave a Comment

CAPTCHA Image
*

© Oliver Chronicle - Powered by Aberdeen Publishing                                                                                          Terms of Use | Privacy Policy

Scroll to top