SOSS field hockey girls bolster team with character at provincials

The SOSS field hockey team competed in the BC High School AA Provincial Championships in Surrey last week, and represented their school well during their journey to an 8th place finish amongst 12 teams.

The fast water-based carpet and the skilled competition required the girls’ very best effort in their six games. The team kept nothing in reserve as they fought to play well in every game, even when the skill-level of the competition was impressive.

It was an all-around gutsy effort from a team determined to make the most of an opportunity they might not have again. Because my players tend to forget how good they are, and how much they rely on each other when the going is tough, I’d like to acknowledge some of the qualities each player shared with her team.

The Grade 12s: Teija Anderson plays smart, strong, and low to the ground, and sometimes scores goals of spectacular variety. Kenzie Harrington has as much skill and speed as any of her competition, despite having had only half as much opportunity to play the game.

Other teams are afraid to let Tatum Brogan have the ball, as it ends up costing them every time. Kali Baptiste has more grit and character in her little finger than most people have in their entire bodies. Alicia Schutz has the strongest stick on the team, and somehow finds ways to dribble straight through an opponent. Hannah Byron’s moves are as unpredictable as the weather, and she is nearly impossible for the opposition to contain.

The Grade 11s: Neha Chahal’s skills lend themselves to the artificial turf, and she played her best hockey of the season. Loveleen Gill is an incredibly smart player, anticipating the other team’s and even her own coach’s moves. Marlysse Trampf is a chameleon – both goalie and field player -and does both with class and determination. Madelyn Bjornson is our confident defender, having grown in leaps and bounds in the past year.

Where would we have been without speedy Megan Murray’s fire and competitive spirit? Katelyn Wiens battled injuries all season in order to hit the field last week ready to go; a second injury sidelined her powerful hits, but not her wonderful, positive spirit. Goalie Ishika Gill brings bright energy to the team, like a sip of lemonade, lovely and bracingly refreshing.

The Grade 9s: Most people get used to using a field hockey stick after a month or two, but not Madison Boen-Shekula, who wields her stick as if she was born with it in her hands. Lauren Bjornson stepped right into the intense competition at provincials and played like a seasoned defender, saving the ball before it crossed the goal line more than once.

When others get tired, Riah Podmorow compensates by increasing her work ethic and running her heart out.

Each of these girls was an essential part of our team and its achievements this year, and it has been wonderful to see each one grow and improve.

By Lesley Noftle, coach