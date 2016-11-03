Masonic family donates $1,200 to OES Preschool

OES Preschool was thrilled this morning to receive $1,200 in donations for its playground equipment from the Masonic family, including Southern Gate Lodge No. 124, Shriner’s Arabian Band, Boundary Shrine Club and O.E.S. Similkameen Chapter 78.

Rob Verbaan, Ken Robinson, Pat Whalley and Peggy Robinson presented the donation to preschool owner Diane Gludovatz and manager Lisa Gludovatz. Assistant teacher Sarah Baban was also on hand to witness the generosity.

The playground was recently vandalized but was quickly repaired, and the kids are enjoying every minute of it.