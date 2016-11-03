You Are Here: Home » Featured » Masonic family donates $1,200 to OES Preschool

Masonic family donates $1,200 to OES Preschool

Posted by: Posted date: November 03, 2016 In: Featured, News | comment : 0
OES Preschool received a $1,200 donation today for its playground equipment. In back from left are Sarah Baban, Diane Gludovatz, Peggy Robinson, Pat Whalley, Rob Verbaan, Ken Robinson and Lisa Gludovatz. (Photo by Lyonel Doherty)

OES Preschool received a $1,200 donation today for its playground equipment. Behind the kids are, from left, Sarah Baban, Diane Gludovatz, Peggy Robinson, Pat Whalley, Rob Verbaan, Ken Robinson and Lisa Gludovatz. (Photos by Lyonel Doherty)

OES Preschool was thrilled this morning to receive $1,200 in donations for its playground equipment from the Masonic family, including Southern Gate Lodge No. 124, Shriner’s Arabian Band, Boundary Shrine Club and O.E.S. Similkameen Chapter 78.

Rob Verbaan, Ken Robinson, Pat Whalley and Peggy Robinson presented the donation to preschool owner Diane Gludovatz and manager Lisa Gludovatz. Assistant teacher Sarah Baban was also on hand to witness the generosity.

The playground was recently vandalized but was quickly repaired, and the kids are enjoying every minute of it.

 

 

 

 

Blaze Dhillon checks out the slide during recess.

Blaze Dhillon checks out the slide during recess.

Playing on the slide are, from left, Gurman Kang, Blaze Dhillon, Sam Roumanis, and Pari Gill.

Playing on the slide are, from left, Gurman Kang, Blaze Dhillon, Sam Roumanis, and Pari Gill.

Share

Related posts

Leave a Comment

CAPTCHA Image
*

© Oliver Chronicle - Powered by Aberdeen Publishing                                                                                          Terms of Use | Privacy Policy

Scroll to top