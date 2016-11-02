Quartango brings passion for music and tango to Venables Theatre

After the somber Remembrance Day services on Friday, November 11th, you may be looking for an uplifting and joyful concert to raise the spirits that evening.

South Okanagan Concert Society is providing just that opportunity at 7:30 pm in the popular Venables Theatre venue when QUARTANGO hits the stage. Four classically trained musicians are coming together to explore their passion for tango and they will be joined by two tango dancers who evoke the deep emotion of this Argentinian musical tradition. The results: spirited and delightful!

QUARTANGO takes tango in new directions with impeccable arrangements, subtle and unexpected allusions to classical music, and a liberal dose of humour, all woven together by the elegant interplay of ensemble playing at its best. Don’t be surprised if the group explores genres from jazz and ragtime to waltzes and Celtic jibs in its own inimitable style. Quartango breaths new life into music with effervescent chemistry between the musicians and a reputation for creating engaging rapport with audiences from Tokyo to Paris to New York.

So what do you need to do to join this scene? First, don’t faint when you hear the ‘on line’ incentive price of only $16.15 until Nov. 10th. If you are nervous of the new technology the theatre offers (www.venablestheatre.ca) you can also get tickets at the theatre box office on Mondays from 11 am to 3 pm and at the door if seats are still available. If you need assistance during the transition from our old flex pass system call Janet at 495 6487 or Bob at 498 8889.

Stéphane Allard (violin), QUARTANGO’S affable frontman has a penchant for jazz and also plays in an orchestra. The tango is well served by Stéphane’s versatility. René Gossselin (double bass) is QUARTANGO’S pyrotechnician of the double bass, loves entertaining and plays with the Nouvel Ensemble Moderne and is principal double bass with the Orchestre Métropolitain de Montréal. A founding member of QUARTANGO, René also teaches at the Conservatory in Montréal. Richard Hunt (piano and arrangements) is another founding member of QUARTANGO and it is his sophisticated arrangements that give the group its unmistakable sound. He has performed with the Montreal Symphony Orchestra and has taught at McGill University. Denis Plante (bandoneon) is equally at home in tango, jazz or classical music. The newest member of QUARTANGO, Denis completed a degree in jazz performance at Concordia University and has worked as a bandoneonist, jazz guitarist, arranger and composer.

Tickets for this ‘not to miss’ concert are on sale now. Secure your seat quickly and get the date on your calendar. This is the pick–me-up we need the evening of Remembrance Day. Come and celebrate with gratitude just being alive with the sound of music not gunfire.

Those requiring bus transportation from Osoyoos can call Maureen at 250 495 7978 to make arrangements.

By Marion Boyd