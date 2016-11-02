Curling fans rejoice as Penticton chosen to host Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Curling fans from across Osoyoos and the entire South Okanagan are jumping for joy after last Thursday’s announcement that some of the best female curlers in the world are coming to Penticton to compete in the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in January of 2018.

The best curling teams from across Canada will be competing at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts Canadian Women’s Curling Championships from Jan. 27 to Feb. 4 at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) in Penticton.

The announcement that Penticton had been awarded the national championships was held Thursday at the Valley First Pub and Restaurant in the SOEC.

While it will be the first time Penticton has hosted the Scotties, the SOEC is no stranger to major curling events as it played host to the hugely-successful World Financial Group Continental Cup, won by Team North America in 2013.

“Penticton has a rich history for hosting large-scale events and having the Scotties in 2018 will provide the community with significant impact, both socially and economically,” said Penticton Mayor Andrew Jakubeit. “We are proud to play host to this national event and welcome the top female curlers, their families, and fans. It will be another opportunity to showcase our wonderful facilities, beautiful region and warm, friendly community.”

Penticton MLA Dan Ashton echoed the same sentiments.

“This is truly exciting news not just for curling, but for the entire region to host an event of this stature that will attract new visitors as well as help increase the profile of the South Okanagan,” said Ashton.

The 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts will have a 16-team field for the first time in history as the expanded field is being utilized as a pilot project after the format was recently approved at Curling Canada’s annual meetings this past summer in Cornwall, ON.

The field will feature the 14 provincial/territorial champions, along with defending champion Team Canada. The qualifying process for the 16th and final team is still being determined and will be announced later.

The Scotties will be played over its traditional nine-day, 22-draw schedule, using a two-pool, two-stage, round-robin format similar to that used at the Canadian Juniors and Canadian Mixed Championships.

Former world champion skip Kelly Scott, who now calls West Kelowna home, said curling fans from across the region – and all of Canada – are in for a treat.

“I couldn’t be happier to see the 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts coming to the Okanagan,” said Scott, who is a two-time national champion skip. “As a player, the Scotties holds a special place in my heart, and as a proud resident of the Okanagan area, I know the 2018 Scotties will be a success, both on and off the ice. “This will be a wonderful experience for the community, athletes and fans.”

Scott Braley, Chief Executive Officer of Curl B.C., said residents of Penticton and the entire South Okanagan clearly proved in 2013 they will support a world-class curling event.

“Having the Scotties Tournament of hearts in beautiful B.C. is a testament to the passion of our province’s curling community,” he said. “Penticton’s bid committee has been working hard for months now and I’m really happy to see their efforts pay off with today’s announcement.”

The 2018 Scotties will mark the 37th consecutive year that Kruger Products’ title sponsorship of the Canadian Women’s Curling Championships, which is believed to be the longest-running sponsorship deal in Canadian amateur sports.

The winner of the Scotties tournament will advance as Team Canada to the 2018 Ford World Women’s Curling Championships from March 17-25. The Canadian host city has not yet been announced.

As well, the Scotties champions will be part of Team North America at the 2019 World Financial Group Continental Cup and will return as Team Canada at the 2019 Scotties tournament.

Kim Kirkham and Charlie Cohoe, who co-chaired the host committee that organized the winning bid, were both thrilled with Thursday’s announcement.

“We had such a wonderful time hosting the 2013 World Financial Group Continental Cup at the SOEC, we knew we wanted to bring another major curling event to Penticton as soon as possible,” said Kirkham. “Our team was ecstatic to get the call from Curling Canada and we are ready to get to work and make the 2018 Scotties an amazing event.”

The Sports Network (TSN) and its French-language counterpart RDS will provide complete coverage of the 2018 Scotties from the opening round-robin game to the gold medal game.

The gold medal game traditionally draws in excess of three million viewers on TSN.

Lena West, a member of the board of governors with Curling Canada, said the organizing bid committee has done a fantastic job and she has no doubt Penticton will be an outstanding host city.

“The championship is in good hands, I believe, here in Penticton,” she said. “Penticton, you are truly up for a great treat.”

Tickets for curling fans will go on sale at the SOEC in early 2017.

By Keith Lacey