House of horrors await you
Screams and wails can be heard far and wide as students make their way through the spooky haunted house at Southern Okanagan Secondary School today.
Link Crew/leadership students have transformed the band room into a house of horrors, which is open to the public by donation from 6-8 p.m. this evening.
Trick or treaters are also invited to the Oliver RCMP detachment today from 3-3:30 p.m., and Scareview happens at the Oliver Community Centre from 6-8 p.m.
