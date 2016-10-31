You Are Here: Home » Featured » House of horrors await you

House of horrors await you

October 31, 2016
Link Crew students invite you to their house of horrors in the high school band room from 6-8 p.m. Just don’t get too close to this crazy guy (Joel Desjardins).  Photo by Lyonel Doherty

Screams and wails can be heard far and wide as students make their way through the spooky haunted house at Southern Okanagan Secondary School today.

Link Crew/leadership students have transformed the band room into a house of horrors, which is open to the public by donation from 6-8 p.m. this evening.

Trick or treaters are also invited to the Oliver RCMP detachment today from 3-3:30 p.m., and Scareview happens at the Oliver Community Centre from 6-8 p.m.

