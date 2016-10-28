Graduate learns great deal at UBCM convention

Municipal politics has rubbed off on a young Oliver woman who is now known by government ministers and mayors throughout BC.

Local graduate Kamila Jones recently attended the Union of BC Municipalities convention with members of town council. And what an eye-opening experience it was.

Jones has been working for the Town on various projects, such as enhancing its website.

Looking back at the convention, she said the highlight for her was the incredible networking opportunity that it provided.

“Mayor Hovanes and the members of council made sure that I was introduced directly to the ministers we met with.”

She also rubbed shoulders with several mayors and councillors from other municipalities.

Jones said she learned a bit about government structure and what is currently going on in local government. A highlight was the keynote address by Dr. Samantha Nutt, executive director of War Child Canada.

“I was also able to watch a panel of doctors discuss the current public health emergency regarding drug overdoses which was eye opening.”

Jones said they provided some shocking statistics that hit close to home with some of the recent fentanyl-related deaths.

Jones said she really enjoys working for the Town of Oliver.

“I love coming to work every day and being able to spend it with people who genuinely love their jobs and care about the community, people who are focused on planning for the future.”

Question: If a minister offered her $1 million to spend in Oliver, what would she spend it on to make the town a better place?

Jones said the Town is working to revitalize the downtown core.

“One million dollars could go far in making Main Street and Station Street a popular hub for visitors and locals,” she said.

By Lyonel Doherty