Oliver RCMP invites trick or treaters on Monday

Oliver RCMP invite monsters, ghosts and goblins to visit them on Monday from 3-3:30 p.m.

The Oliver RCMP would like to invite kids to come by the detachment on October 31 between 3-3:30 p.m. to show off their Halloween costumes. “We will have goodies and fun grab bags for the kids . . . monsters, ghosts and goblins are welcome,” said Cpl. Christina Tarasoff.

She was would also like to remind families to be safe out there while trick or treating. Some tips to help with safety:

  • Try decorating costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers.
  • Have kids carry glow sticks or flashlights to help them see and be seen.
  • Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals or crosswalks.
  • Try to always walk on sidewalks or paths.

“Be safe and we hope you have a spook-tacular Halloween,” Tarasoff said.

