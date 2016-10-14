Prison tours extended due to high interest

Due to high demand, tours of the Okanagan Correctional Centre will be extended.

So says Kate Trotter, senior public affairs officer for the Ministry of Justice.

“There has been considerable public interest in touring the new facility, and additional staff have been deployed to respond to booking requests as quickly as possible,” Trotter said, noting that approximately 1,500 people have registered for tours so far.

The ministry is encouraging callers to keep trying during office hours (8 a.m. – 4 p.m.) until they either reach one of the staff handling bookings, or are able to leave a voice mail message. The number is 250 485-8263. Requests will be accommodated until all tours are full.

Trotter said the hour-long tours have been increased to run into the evenings on the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (Oct. 21-23). As well, tours have been added on Monday, Oct. 24, and the following weekend.

“After that, tours will no longer be available as staff need to continue preparing the facility for operation,” Trotter said.