Oliver Grandmothers for Africa host Fall Frenzy

Oliver’s Grandmothers for Africa are preparing for their Fall Frenzy at Medici’s Gelateria on Friday, October 21st from 10 am to 2 pm.

This is a perfect opportunity to get a head start on Christmas shopping.

Bring friends, treat yourself to a latte or gelato and select gifts from a unique variety of handmade items from Africa as well as some items made locally.

It is a time for fun while knowing your purchases are doing good in a troubled world.

All the proceeds from sales are donated to the Stephen Lewis Foundation which supports community based organizations that are turning the tide of HIV/AIDS in Africa.

We support women who are ill and struggling to survive; assist orphans and other AIDS affected children; reach heroic grandmothers caring for their orphan grandchildren; and sustain associations of people living with HIV and AIDS.

Since 2003 the Foundation has funded over 1,400 initiatives and partnered with over 300 community based organizations in 15 countries.

When you arrive at Medici’s expect to see Woza Moya dolls, beaded zebras and giraffes in Zulu colours. There will be woven bowls, bowl buddies and water bottle carriers as well as many many hand crafted Christmas ornaments, beaded greeting cards, exotic Fair Trade jewellry and Pashminas.

If you start to feel frazzled, just buy one of the African themed colouring books and colour yourself into a meditative state while sipping a latte with a friend.

It is a ‘no guilt’ occasion where every cent you spend goes to help African kids survive and thrive.

Last year the Oliver Fall Frenzy raised well in excess of $1000. It truly is amazing the way the Grandmother to Grandmother idea spreads. Collaborative, inclusive and respectful, it has become a global movement.

Together we sing and we laugh and we move forward.

African grandmothers with Canadian grandmothers at their side have found voice, regained a sense of optimism and continue to be the best hope for healing a new generation of African kids despite the terrible trauma and loss of their early years.

Come join us at Medici’s and celebrate the expertise and resilience of African grandmothers. They are moving forward and we are deeply connected to them as we raise money to help fund the grassroots programs they now run. Set problems aside for a bit and be part of the solution!!

Anyone interested in joining the local Grandmothers group will be warmly welcomed.

By Marion Boyd