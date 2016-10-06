Lock it or lose it, Oliver RCMP say

Oliver RCMP are dealing with a rash of thefts from vehicles that occurred overnight in the Gallagher Lake area.

Numerous items were stolen and police are currently following up on several leads.

Corporal Christina Tarasoff is reminding local residents to remove all valuables from their vehicles and ensure that their vehicles are locked at all times.

People who see any suspicious activity or have any information in relation to these thefts are encouraged to call Oliver RCMP at 250-498-3422 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.